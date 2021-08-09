POLITICIANS EXPRESS CONCERNS OVER RIVALRY News Today 입력 2021.08.09 (15:12) 수정 2021.08.09 (16:52)

[Anchor Lead]



Turning to politics, Elders of the ruling Democratic Party expressed concerns over the overheated race among its presidential hopefuls to win party candidacy, which went so far as to take on an emotional tone. Lee Jae-myung, one of the leading contenders, declared that he will no longer employ negative campaign tactics and his main rival Lee Nak-yon welcomed the Gyeonggi governor’s decision. In the main opposition People Power Party, some presidential hopefuls are working to build up their camps by bringing in more incumbent lawmakers, inviting criticism that they are promoting factionalism.



[Pkg]



Lee Jae-myung held an unscheduled press conference on Sunday and announced his decision to stop negative political campaigning.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. hopeful) : "I declare that from this moment, I will focus on policy debates and no longer use negative campaign tactics against other candidates."



The Gyeonggi Governor proposed a gentlemen’s agreement amid criticism that negative political attacks between the party’s two leading presidential contenders reached a critical point. His archrival Lee Nak-yon welcomed the decision, and expressed hopes the promise will be fulfilled.



[Soundbite] Park Kwang-on(Lee Nak-yon’s camp) : "Lee Nak-yon has been the biggest victim of negative campaigning."



But the ceasefire lasted less than half a day. Other candidates including Chung Sye-kyun and Park Yong-jin welcomed Lee Jae-myung’s pledge but demanded an apology for previous negative political campaigning he staged. In the People Power Party, Yoon Seok-youl recruited five more incumbent lawmakers. As a result, the former Prosecutor-General's camp now has the same number of current lawmakers as the camp of ex-chief auditor Choe Jae-hyeong at nine. Many party insiders say that the two are vying to broaden and solidify their influence in the party. Kim Tae-ho called on them to stop competing to enlarge their factions. Other rivals also denounced the duo's moves.



[Soundbite] Won Hee-ryong(PPP Pres. hopeful) : "In the past, our party was ruined by the strife between factions loyal to Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye."



With the party primary set to start, stronger attacks against leading candidates are launched.



[Soundbite] Yoo Seong-min(PPP Pres. hopeful) : "If you select mysterious, veiled candidates, you are taking an enormous risk in electing a president."



Hong Joon-pyo, a main opposition party presidential hopeful, mentioned Yoon’s career record of investigating an influence-peddling scandal involving former President Park Geun-hye’s confidante, which led to her impeachment. In an apparent move to appeal to conservative voters, Hong also said he requested a government official to suspend the sentences for Park and her predecessor Lee Myung-bak.

