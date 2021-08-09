FIRST ASF CASE DETECTED IN 3 MONTHS News Today 입력 2021.08.09 (15:12) 수정 2021.08.09 (16:52)

[Anchor Lead]



African swine fever was reported at a pig farm in Goseong, Gangwon-do Province. It was the first ASF case in three months. Disease control authorities are working furiously to stop the spread of this swine disease, but pork prices are already on the rise.



[Pkg]



A pig farm in Goseong, Gangwon-do Province that raises some 2,400 pigs. Starting on August 5, this farm has seen three swine deaths per day. So far, nine sows have been discovered dead. Detailed testing confirmed on Sunday that the pigs died from African swine fever. Previously, the virus was detected from wild boar carcasses found nearby. This is the first ASF case confirmed at a pig farm in three months, since the one reported in Yeongwol in Gangwon-do Province back in May. Subsequently, tests are being administered to some 3,100 pigs in two farms within a ten-kilometer radius. Livestock and animal transporting vehicles in Gangwon-do and Gyeonggi-do Provinces are banned from moving for 48 hours until 6 a.m. Tuesday.



[Soundbite] Kim Hyeon-soo(Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs) : "Equipment inside the sow-rearing facility should not be imported without disinfection. Farming activities and human traffic near the affected farm must be monitored and controlled strictly and disinfection must be carried out."



Disease control authorities explain that since young boars born in the spring become more active during the summer, the virus may spread even to Chungcheongnam-do Province and the northern part of Gyeonggi-do Province. The first ASF outbreak in three months could further hike up pork prices. An ASF-caused ban on vehicle movement could disrupt pork supply. This comes at a time when higher demand for pork during summer vacation has already driven up prices by 9.9% on-year last month.

