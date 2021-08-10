LEE JAE-YONG TO BE RELEASED ON PAROLE News Today 입력 2021.08.10 (15:09) 수정 2021.08.10 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong who is serving jail time for bribery will be released on parole this Friday. This comes 207 days after he was sentenced to two years and six months in prison and again incarcerated in January.



[Pkg]



The justice ministry’s parole board held a meeting to deliberate on Lee Jae-yong's early release. Most board members quietly headed to the meeting venue.



[Soundbite] Yoon Kang-yeol(Parole Review Board Member(Seoul High Court Judge)) : "The board has long-standing standards to grant parole. We will review the case in line with the standards."



In the closed-door meeting, that lasted for four and a half hours, the board concluded that Lee qualified for parole. Justice Minister Park Beom-kye also approved the decision immediately. The ministry said various factors were considered, including public sentiment on the parole and Lee’s attitude in prison.



[Soundbite] Park Beom-kye(Justice Minister) : "Lee Jae-yong is included in the parole list, as the country's economic situation as well as the global economic environment amid the prolonged pandemic were taken into account."



The Samsung heir will be released at 10 a.m. on Friday. That's 207 days after he was again incarcerated in January to serve a two and a half year sentence. But Lee must obtain separate approval from the justice minister if he wants to return to work. Those convicted of bribery worth over 500 million won or breach of duty are banned from getting a job for five years even after their sentences are terminated or suspended. There is also a possibility that Lee could be incarcerated again, since he is standing separate trials for allegations of improper business control succession and illegal drug use. To mark this year’s Liberation Day on Sunday, the ministry decided to grant parole to 810 people, including those who have underage children or committed minor crimes. Inmates who are aged or suffer from illnesses will also be released on parole this time due to the fourth wave of the pandemic.

