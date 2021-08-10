기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Cabinet has promulgated a revised law on small and medium firms that mandates confidentiality agreements and introduces punitive compensation for damages aimed at preventing SMEs from experiencing technology thefts. Under the revision, confidentiality contracts must be signed between commissioning and consignment firms when the exchange of technical data is involved. Violations can face fines of up to 10 million won. If extortion of technology still occurs, the responsible party must pay up to 3 times the damage incurred.
- REVISED LAW TO PREVENT TECHNOLOGY THEFTS
- 입력 2021-08-10 15:09:27
- 수정2021-08-10 16:46:17
