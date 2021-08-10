SHORTAGE IN MODERNA VACCINES News Today 입력 2021.08.10 (15:09) 수정 2021.08.10 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



With little sign of the 4th wave of the outbreak letting up, a new obstacle has emerged on the vaccine front. US vaccine maker Moderna has notified that it can supply less than half of COVID-19 vaccines planned for August delivery. To deal with the delay, South Korea has increased the time between taking the first and second shots for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine to 6 weeks.



[Pkg]



Moderna had earlier warned of possible delays in overseas vaccine supply due to lab testing operation issues. This concern has now become a reality. The US firm has informed that it will provide less than half of the 8.5 million doses it pledged for this month for South Korea. Moderna apologized saying the supply glitch is a global issue and promised efforts to live up to its commitment. The Korean government immediately protested the matter and will send a delegation to the US to try to resolve the issue.



[Soundbite] Kwon Deok-cheol(Health Minister) : "I am personally in charge of high-level talks with Moderna. Working-level talks are also held regularly. We'll also send a delegation to U.S. headquarters to obtain a promise on supply issues."



With the vaccine supply schedule all tangled up, the inoculation timetable also faces inevitable changes. Those that are scheduled to receive a second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine from August 16 are told the interval between the two doses has been expanded to 6 weeks. This includes the general public in theirs 50s and younger, and those on the priority recipient lists. However high school seniors taking the college entrance exam this year and high school faculty members will get their second shots as originally planned after 3 weeks. Any other students taking the entrance exam in a few months will receive their second jabs after 4 weeks. Faculty for elementary upper grade to middle school students will get their second shots after 5 weeks in preparation for the fall semester.



[Soundbite] Jeong Eun-kyeong(KDCA Director) : "Full vaccinations are important to cope with the delta variant but expanding first shots is also important to prevent hospitalizations and serious symptoms."



Meanwhile, vaccine reservations have begun for the 18 to 49 age group under a designated day rule. People whose birth date ends with the number 9, can make a reservation on Tuesday until 6 p.m.



[Soundbite] Seo Jin-yeong(Gunpo, Gyeonggi-do Prov.) : "I managed to reserve a spot much faster than expected. Many hospitals are fully booked so it's a good thing I did it quickly."



From 8 p.m., birth dates ending in 0 can book a spot through Wednesday 6 p.m. People first need to go through an identification process to access the booking site. Proxy reservations are not allowed.

