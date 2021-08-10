기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has criticized a South Korea-U.S. preliminary drill that has kicked off in the run up to next week's main joint exercise. In a Tuesday statement, Kim Yo-jong said that Seoul and Washington have begun their combined drills that will further escalate instability. She said the exercise is the most concentrated expression of U.S. hostile policy and a self-destructive act that will bring about consequences. Kim also expressed regret over what she called South Korea's betrayal. Despite the poignant remarks, a phone call between the two Koreas took place as usual Tuesday morning through the recently restored communication lines.
- KIM YO-JONG CRITICIZES JOINT DRILLS
입력 2021-08-10 15:09:28
수정2021-08-10 16:46:18
