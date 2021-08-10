기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
A National Assembly standing committee will hold a general meeting Tuesday to discuss revisions to the Press Arbitration Act that will allow hefty compensation payments for putting out false or fabricated media reports. The ruling Democratic Party wants to approve the bill at the committee preferably today so it can be handled in the Assembly plenary session this month. But the main opposition People Power Party is resisting the move, raising issues with not only the bill's content but also its passage at a previous subcommittee. Some speculate the PPP may even request an agenda coordination committee meeting to block the bill from being passed Tuesday.
DISCUSSIONS ON PRESS ARBITRATION ACT
