MASS RALLY PLANS DESPITE RESTRICTIONS

[Anchor Lead]



More than 30 organizations plan to hold mass rallies in downtown Seoul this coming weekend, which marks Independence Day. The current restrictions prohibit most of the rallies. The central government and the Seoul metropolitan government have vowed stern action against any illegal demonstrations and violations of virus prevention rules.



[Pkg]



Shouting slogans and talking with no masks on. COVID-19 cases spiked after a mass rally held last National Liberation Day. Such activities are currently banned in the Seoul metropolitan area under Level 4 coronavirus restrictions. But some organizations still plan to hold them this weekend. In Seoul alone, 38 organizations have registered for 190 rallies. An organization led by Sarang Jeil Church pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon is planning a one-person walking rally instead. But police say such rallies are also illegal. The government vowed stern response to any illegal demonstrations.



[Soundbite] Jeon Hae-cheol(Minister of the Interior and Safety) : "If any illegal rallies are held, the government will take stern measures in line with the law."



The Seoul metropolitan government issued bans to all organizations that registered for rallies on Liberation Day. Organizers that proceed with demonstrations will be indicted. If any coronavirus cases are detected among rally participants, they will have to pay compensation.



[Soundbite] Oh Se-hoon(Seoul Mayor) : "Although the freedom of expression of political views must be guaranteed, it must be restricted if it causes harm to others and jeopardizes public interests."



As the risk of infections surged due to increased travel during the vacation season, temporary testing stations will be set up at four resting areas on highways leading to the greater Seoul area.



[Soundbite] Park Hyang(Central Disaster Management HQs) : "This will be done to help those who return from their vacations get tested easily."



Some two thousand health workers will be dispatched to the stations and around 140 billion won will be provided for their operation.

