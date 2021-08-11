기사 본문 영역

S. KOREA REPORTS 2,223 NEW CASES
입력 2021.08.11 (15:30) 수정 2021.08.11 (16:47) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Korea saw 2,223 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a single day. This is the most number of cases reported in a day and the first time the cases exceeded 2,000 since COVID-19 broke out in January of last year. The Central Disease Control Headquarters announced today that 2,223 new cases were reported yesterday, 2,145 from local areas and 78 imported from overseas. One more person died yesterday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 2,135.
