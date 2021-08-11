기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Seoul Central District Court will decide today on the imprisonment of Yang Kyeong-su, head of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, for leading a massive protest in violation of the disease control regulations. Yang is accused of organizing several illegal rallies in downtown Seoul between May and July of this year and violating the Assembly and Demonstration Act and the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act.
- COURT TO DECIDE YANG'S IMPRISONMENT
