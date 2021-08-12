NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.08.12 (15:13) 수정 2021.08.12 (16:49)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Seoul city government has canceled an annual bell-ringing ceremony marking Liberation Day due to surging COVID-19 infections. Instead, the keeper of the bell pavilion “Bosingak” will ring the iconic bell 33 times on August 15 to celebrate the nation’s independence from Japanese colonial rule 76 years ago. Amid the pandemic, the city government previously canceled bell-ringing ceremonies for New Year’s eve and the March 1st Independence Movement Day.

South Korea added 1,987 new COVID-19 cases as midnight on Thursday. The figure is the second largest daily tally since the nation reported the first COVID-19 cases early last year. The Central Disease Control Headquarters said of the infections, 1,947 were locally transmitted and 40 were imported. So far, more than 21.8 million people have received the first dose of the two-shot vaccine regimen, which amounts to 42.5 percent of the nation’s population. An accumulated 8.22 million South Koreans are fully vaccinated.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2021-08-12 15:13:30 수정 2021-08-12 16:49:08 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Seoul city government has canceled an annual bell-ringing ceremony marking Liberation Day due to surging COVID-19 infections. Instead, the keeper of the bell pavilion “Bosingak” will ring the iconic bell 33 times on August 15 to celebrate the nation’s independence from Japanese colonial rule 76 years ago. Amid the pandemic, the city government previously canceled bell-ringing ceremonies for New Year’s eve and the March 1st Independence Movement Day.

South Korea added 1,987 new COVID-19 cases as midnight on Thursday. The figure is the second largest daily tally since the nation reported the first COVID-19 cases early last year. The Central Disease Control Headquarters said of the infections, 1,947 were locally transmitted and 40 were imported. So far, more than 21.8 million people have received the first dose of the two-shot vaccine regimen, which amounts to 42.5 percent of the nation’s population. An accumulated 8.22 million South Koreans are fully vaccinated.