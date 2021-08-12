기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The Seoul city government has canceled an annual bell-ringing ceremony marking Liberation Day due to surging COVID-19 infections. Instead, the keeper of the bell pavilion “Bosingak” will ring the iconic bell 33 times on August 15 to celebrate the nation’s independence from Japanese colonial rule 76 years ago. Amid the pandemic, the city government previously canceled bell-ringing ceremonies for New Year’s eve and the March 1st Independence Movement Day.
South Korea added 1,987 new COVID-19 cases as midnight on Thursday. The figure is the second largest daily tally since the nation reported the first COVID-19 cases early last year. The Central Disease Control Headquarters said of the infections, 1,947 were locally transmitted and 40 were imported. So far, more than 21.8 million people have received the first dose of the two-shot vaccine regimen, which amounts to 42.5 percent of the nation’s population. An accumulated 8.22 million South Koreans are fully vaccinated.
The Seoul city government has canceled an annual bell-ringing ceremony marking Liberation Day due to surging COVID-19 infections. Instead, the keeper of the bell pavilion “Bosingak” will ring the iconic bell 33 times on August 15 to celebrate the nation’s independence from Japanese colonial rule 76 years ago. Amid the pandemic, the city government previously canceled bell-ringing ceremonies for New Year’s eve and the March 1st Independence Movement Day.
South Korea added 1,987 new COVID-19 cases as midnight on Thursday. The figure is the second largest daily tally since the nation reported the first COVID-19 cases early last year. The Central Disease Control Headquarters said of the infections, 1,947 were locally transmitted and 40 were imported. So far, more than 21.8 million people have received the first dose of the two-shot vaccine regimen, which amounts to 42.5 percent of the nation’s population. An accumulated 8.22 million South Koreans are fully vaccinated.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2021-08-12 15:13:30
- 수정2021-08-12 16:49:08
[Anchor Lead]
The Seoul city government has canceled an annual bell-ringing ceremony marking Liberation Day due to surging COVID-19 infections. Instead, the keeper of the bell pavilion “Bosingak” will ring the iconic bell 33 times on August 15 to celebrate the nation’s independence from Japanese colonial rule 76 years ago. Amid the pandemic, the city government previously canceled bell-ringing ceremonies for New Year’s eve and the March 1st Independence Movement Day.
South Korea added 1,987 new COVID-19 cases as midnight on Thursday. The figure is the second largest daily tally since the nation reported the first COVID-19 cases early last year. The Central Disease Control Headquarters said of the infections, 1,947 were locally transmitted and 40 were imported. So far, more than 21.8 million people have received the first dose of the two-shot vaccine regimen, which amounts to 42.5 percent of the nation’s population. An accumulated 8.22 million South Koreans are fully vaccinated.
The Seoul city government has canceled an annual bell-ringing ceremony marking Liberation Day due to surging COVID-19 infections. Instead, the keeper of the bell pavilion “Bosingak” will ring the iconic bell 33 times on August 15 to celebrate the nation’s independence from Japanese colonial rule 76 years ago. Amid the pandemic, the city government previously canceled bell-ringing ceremonies for New Year’s eve and the March 1st Independence Movement Day.
South Korea added 1,987 new COVID-19 cases as midnight on Thursday. The figure is the second largest daily tally since the nation reported the first COVID-19 cases early last year. The Central Disease Control Headquarters said of the infections, 1,947 were locally transmitted and 40 were imported. So far, more than 21.8 million people have received the first dose of the two-shot vaccine regimen, which amounts to 42.5 percent of the nation’s population. An accumulated 8.22 million South Koreans are fully vaccinated.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-