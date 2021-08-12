2ND VACCINATION SCHEDULE PUSHED BACK News Today 입력 2021.08.12 (15:13) 수정 2021.08.12 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



Using COVID-19 vaccines efficiently is a priority due to disruptions in vaccine supply. The government has pushed back second shots in order to provide first shots to as many people as possible.



[Pkg]



A single vaccine shot has low efficacy in protecting against COVID-19. But it can minimize the chances of developing severe symptoms or dying from the virus. To lower the health risks posed by an infection, the government has decided to provide first shots to as many people as possible, as vaccine supply remains unstable. Second shots have been inevitably pushed back by two weeks.



[Soundbite] Jeong Eun-kyeong(KDCA Director) : "Vaccinating the public fully to fend off the Delta variant is important. But it’s also important to administer first shots to as many people as possible to prevent severe illness and hospitalization."



People in their 50s and priority groups designated by local governments will receive their second shots later than initially scheduled. In the meantime, those aged between 18 and 49 will receive their first vaccine dose.



[Soundbite] Kim Ki-nam(COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force) : "We reached a decision in line with the WHO recommendations for exceptional cases. In fact, other countries are also following similar measures."



However, those in their 50s could become exposed to a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 while waiting for their second shot. About 35 percent of severely ill coronavirus patients are in their 50s. The longer this age group waits for the second shot, the longer they will be exposed to a greater risk of contracting COVID-19.



[Soundbite] Chon Eun-mi(Prof., Ewha Womans University Hospital) : "People in their 50s must receive their second shots within six weeks to get at least some protection from the Delta variant."



With breakthrough infections being rampant at nursing hospitals, considering booster shots for high-risk groups is also burdensome. Health authorities have devised measures so that second shots are administered no later than six weeks after the first shots by pushing appointments forward by five days if they fall on the Chuseok holiday period.

