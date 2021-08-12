UNICEF PROVIDES SUPPORT TO N. KOREA News Today 입력 2021.08.12 (15:13) 수정 2021.08.12 (16:49)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Radio Free Asia reports UNICEF is helping North Korea prepare temperature-controlled supply chains needed to store, distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccines. A UNICEF spokesperson said the UN agency is providing technical support to the North’s health ministry to advise on cold chain and vaccine logistics. North Korea was scheduled to receive over 1.99 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by May via the World Health Organization’s COVAX program. But it has not received the vaccines due to its lack of technical preparedness and a global supply shortage.

UNICEF PROVIDES SUPPORT TO N. KOREA

입력 2021-08-12 15:13:30 수정 2021-08-12 16:49:09 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Radio Free Asia reports UNICEF is helping North Korea prepare temperature-controlled supply chains needed to store, distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccines. A UNICEF spokesperson said the UN agency is providing technical support to the North’s health ministry to advise on cold chain and vaccine logistics. North Korea was scheduled to receive over 1.99 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by May via the World Health Organization’s COVAX program. But it has not received the vaccines due to its lack of technical preparedness and a global supply shortage.