[Anchor Lead]
Radio Free Asia reports UNICEF is helping North Korea prepare temperature-controlled supply chains needed to store, distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccines. A UNICEF spokesperson said the UN agency is providing technical support to the North’s health ministry to advise on cold chain and vaccine logistics. North Korea was scheduled to receive over 1.99 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by May via the World Health Organization’s COVAX program. But it has not received the vaccines due to its lack of technical preparedness and a global supply shortage.
- UNICEF PROVIDES SUPPORT TO N. KOREA
- 입력 2021-08-12 15:13:30
- 수정2021-08-12 16:49:09
