LEFTOVER VACCINES GO TO WASTE News Today 입력 2021.08.13 (15:04) 수정 2021.08.13 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



Leftover vaccines used to be in short supply. But these days hospitals often end up throwing them away because no one needs them anymore. The vaccine reservation rate among people aged 18-49 is so far 56 percent.



[Pkg]



People in their 70s who received their first AZ shot back in May have finally received their second vaccine dose -- 12 weeks later.



[Soundbite] Park Chung-kwon(71) : "I was worried because they said the second shot could be postponed. But I was relieved to learn I can receive it today."



Some 8.2 million people nationwide received the AZ vaccine in May and June. Administration of second doses began on Thursday, with different age groups receiving different vaccines. Those in their 50s and older receive the AZ vaccine. The younger age group receives the Pfizer shot. Many leftover vaccines are discarded due to low demand. Most of them are Astrazeneca. In contrast, Pfizer and Moderna have almost run out. That’s because those aged 49 and younger are not eligible for the AZ vaccine. And people in their 50s are already receiving their second shots.



[Soundbite] Lee Young-mi(Internal medicine doctor) : "The AZ vaccine is only provided to people older than 50 because it can cause rare blood clots. Currently few people need leftover vaccines."



The vaccine reservation rate among the 18-49 bracket is currently below 60 percent. Quite a contrast to 84 percent among those in their 50s. Health authorities believe the rate will go up as reservations are open through September 18.

