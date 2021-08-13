기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
South Korea reported 1,990 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the second largest since the start of the pandemic. All but 77 were local transmissions. By region, Seoul confirmed over 500 cases, Gyeonggido Province 527 and port city Busan nearly 180. On the vaccine front, some 22 million people have so far received at least the first dose, accounting for 42.8 percent of the population.
- S. KOREA REPORTS 1,990 NEW CASES
