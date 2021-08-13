LEE JAE-YONG RELEASED ON PAROLE

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong who was serving time for a bribery conviction has been released on parole. On completing administrative procedures, he stepped out of the Seoul Detention Center at 5 minutes past 10 a.m. Friday. He then apologized to the public for causing great concern. Without responding to reporter questions, Lee got on a vehicle and left the site. The Samsung heir has been released in 207 days after he was sent back to prison in January to serve a two and a half year sentence in a bribery case involving former President Park Geun-hye.
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong who was serving time for a bribery conviction has been released on parole. On completing administrative procedures, he stepped out of the Seoul Detention Center at 5 minutes past 10 a.m. Friday. He then apologized to the public for causing great concern. Without responding to reporter questions, Lee got on a vehicle and left the site. The Samsung heir has been released in 207 days after he was sent back to prison in January to serve a two and a half year sentence in a bribery case involving former President Park Geun-hye.
