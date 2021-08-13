LEE JAE-YONG RELEASED ON PAROLE News Today 입력 2021.08.13 (15:04) 수정 2021.08.13 (16:48)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong who was serving time for a bribery conviction has been released on parole. On completing administrative procedures, he stepped out of the Seoul Detention Center at 5 minutes past 10 a.m. Friday. He then apologized to the public for causing great concern. Without responding to reporter questions, Lee got on a vehicle and left the site. The Samsung heir has been released in 207 days after he was sent back to prison in January to serve a two and a half year sentence in a bribery case involving former President Park Geun-hye.

LEE JAE-YONG RELEASED ON PAROLE

입력 2021-08-13 15:04:08 수정 2021-08-13 16:48:13 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong who was serving time for a bribery conviction has been released on parole. On completing administrative procedures, he stepped out of the Seoul Detention Center at 5 minutes past 10 a.m. Friday. He then apologized to the public for causing great concern. Without responding to reporter questions, Lee got on a vehicle and left the site. The Samsung heir has been released in 207 days after he was sent back to prison in January to serve a two and a half year sentence in a bribery case involving former President Park Geun-hye.