LEE JAE-YONG RELEASED ON PAROLE
입력 2021.08.13 (15:04) 수정 2021.08.13 (16:48) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong who was serving time for a bribery conviction has been released on parole. On completing administrative procedures, he stepped out of the Seoul Detention Center at 5 minutes past 10 a.m. Friday. He then apologized to the public for causing great concern. Without responding to reporter questions, Lee got on a vehicle and left the site. The Samsung heir has been released in 207 days after he was sent back to prison in January to serve a two and a half year sentence in a bribery case involving former President Park Geun-hye.
