GOVT’S HEALTH CARE POLICY

[Anchor Lead]



Marking the 4th anniversary of the health care policy dubbed “Moon Jae-in Care,” the government unveiled how reinforced health insurance coverage has delivered results so far. With more areas covered by insurance, people spent less in medical costs. However many tasks lie ahead as ample finances must be procured to further expand coverage.



[Pkg]



“37 million or more than 70% of the population saved 9.2 trillion won in medical expenditures in the past 3 years.” -- This is the government assessment of what has been achieved through the health care policy known as “Moon Jae-in Care.” Additional fees patients had to pay for a meeting with a doctor of their choice have been abolished. Insurance coverage also applies to charges of upper class hospital rooms with two to three occupants. Integrated nursing and care services have been expanded two fold. Other changes over the years include reduced burden of medical expenses for the socially vulnerable. Children’s hospitalization and seniors’ dementia treatment costs that were shouldered by patients have been almost halved. However the overall insurance coverage rate is at a standstill in the mid-60% range... while the government target is 70. The government believes expanding coverage is attainable as related finances remain stable.



[Soundbite] Jin Yeong-joo(Health Ministry’s insurance policy dept.) : "Crackdowns on wrongful monetary claims and illegal medical facilities will be stepped up as well as efforts to prevent overlapping treatment."



However the drop in insurance spending last year was largely due to fewer people visiting hospitals amid the pandemic. The figure may well surge when the outbreak subsides. The law stipulates health insurance programs are funded by government finances but the execution needs to be more thorough. For instance, this year, 9.5 trillion won to be provided in state support makes up 13% of the insurance fund, far below the statutory 20%. Some experts call for clarity in deciding what areas are subject to coverage in order to prevent unnecessary treatment and fiscal squandering.



[Soundbite] Prof. Jeong Hyoung-sun(Yonsei University) : "Expanded coverage requires that much funding so policy deliberations are needed to decide what areas qualify for benefits and payments."



In response, the government said it will further differentiate the diverse medical areas to apply coverage in the most necessary sectors.

