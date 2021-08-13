기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
North Korea is unresponsive to regular phone calls from South Korea for the fourth day. Seoul’s Unification Ministry said the daily phone call through the Panmunjeom truce village liaison office also did not go through Friday morning. The Defense Ministry also said phone calls through military communication lines were unsuccessful. The two Koreas restored the channels late last month after the lines were cut off for 13 months. Phone calls were held twice a day since but Pyongyang has not been picking up after the North Korean leader’s sister on Tuesday issued a blistering statement criticizing the South Korea-U.S. joint military exercise.
- N. KOREA UNRESPONSIVE TO SOUTH’S CALLS
