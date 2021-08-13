기사 본문 영역

SEXUALLY ABUSED OFFICER FOUND DEAD
입력 2021.08.13 (15:04) 수정 2021.08.13 (16:48) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

A female Air Force officer was found dead back in May because of sexual harassment. On Thursday another female officer, this time in the Navy, was found dead after reporting sexual abuse. The tragedy happened while the military police were investigating the case.

[Pkg]

​A female officer was found dead at a naval unit on Thursday afternoon. Prior to her passing, she reported one of her supervisors for sexual harassment. The Navy says the case had been under investigation by the military police, and the two were separated within the unit. The military presumes that the female officer committed suicide and continues to conduct an investigation into her death. The investigators vowed to uncover the truth behind the incident and punish those responsible according to law. Sources say the military police is looking into whether there were any problems during the investigation and whether secondary damage was incurred on the victim. Back in May, another female officer in the Air Force committed suicide after falling victim to sexual abuse by her supervisor. Her bereaved family says she received no protection after reporting the sexual harassment case and the military even attempted to cover up the incident.
