S. KOREA'S VACCINATION STATUS News Today 입력 2021.08.17 (15:40) 수정 2021.08.17 (16:49)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The state vaccine task force said Tuesday that 23 million people so far have received at least the first COVID-19 vaccine shot accounting for nearly 45% of the population. Some 9.9 million or about 19.5% have been fully vaccinated. Among the 662-thousand who received their first jabs on Monday, 338-thousand received the Pfizer and 310-thousand the Moderna vaccine.

S. KOREA'S VACCINATION STATUS

입력 2021-08-17 15:40:06 수정 2021-08-17 16:49:58 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The state vaccine task force said Tuesday that 23 million people so far have received at least the first COVID-19 vaccine shot accounting for nearly 45% of the population. Some 9.9 million or about 19.5% have been fully vaccinated. Among the 662-thousand who received their first jabs on Monday, 338-thousand received the Pfizer and 310-thousand the Moderna vaccine.