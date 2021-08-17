S. KOREA'S VACCINATION STATUS

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The state vaccine task force said Tuesday that 23 million people so far have received at least the first COVID-19 vaccine shot accounting for nearly 45% of the population. Some 9.9 million or about 19.5% have been fully vaccinated. Among the 662-thousand who received their first jabs on Monday, 338-thousand received the Pfizer and 310-thousand the Moderna vaccine.
