S. KOREA'S VACCINATION STATUS
입력 2021.08.17 (15:40) 수정 2021.08.17 (16:49) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The state vaccine task force said Tuesday that 23 million people so far have received at least the first COVID-19 vaccine shot accounting for nearly 45% of the population. Some 9.9 million or about 19.5% have been fully vaccinated. Among the 662-thousand who received their first jabs on Monday, 338-thousand received the Pfizer and 310-thousand the Moderna vaccine.
