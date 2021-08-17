기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

S. KOREANS FULLY EVACUATED FROM AFGHANISTAN
입력 2021.08.17 (15:40) 수정 2021.08.17 (16:49) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

South Korean citizens and Government officials have evacuated Afghanistan where the Islamic group Taliban has taken over the country. South Korea's Foreign Ministry reported today that the last South Korean citizen boarded a flight at around 9am today at Kabul airport Korean time. As a result, all Korean nationals have been evacuated from Afghanistan which began it's process back in June. Meanwhile, The Seoul government temporarily shut down the embassy on Sunday as the Taliban advanced to retake full control of the war-torn country and, three embassy personnel, including Ambassador Choi Tae-ho, have left to a third country in the Middle Eastboarded on the same flight.
  • S. KOREANS FULLY EVACUATED FROM AFGHANISTAN
    • 입력 2021-08-17 15:40:06
    • 수정2021-08-17 16:49:58
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

South Korean citizens and Government officials have evacuated Afghanistan where the Islamic group Taliban has taken over the country. South Korea's Foreign Ministry reported today that the last South Korean citizen boarded a flight at around 9am today at Kabul airport Korean time. As a result, all Korean nationals have been evacuated from Afghanistan which began it's process back in June. Meanwhile, The Seoul government temporarily shut down the embassy on Sunday as the Taliban advanced to retake full control of the war-torn country and, three embassy personnel, including Ambassador Choi Tae-ho, have left to a third country in the Middle Eastboarded on the same flight.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!