[Anchor Lead]
South Korean citizens and Government officials have evacuated Afghanistan where the Islamic group Taliban has taken over the country. South Korea's Foreign Ministry reported today that the last South Korean citizen boarded a flight at around 9am today at Kabul airport Korean time. As a result, all Korean nationals have been evacuated from Afghanistan which began it's process back in June. Meanwhile, The Seoul government temporarily shut down the embassy on Sunday as the Taliban advanced to retake full control of the war-torn country and, three embassy personnel, including Ambassador Choi Tae-ho, have left to a third country in the Middle Eastboarded on the same flight.
- S. KOREANS FULLY EVACUATED FROM AFGHANISTAN
-
- 입력 2021-08-17 15:40:06
- 수정2021-08-17 16:49:58
[Anchor Lead]
