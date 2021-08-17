DOMESTIC CRAFT BEER INDUSTRY BLOOMS News Today 입력 2021.08.17 (15:40) 수정 2021.08.17 (16:50)

[Anchor Lead]



With pandemic-related social distancing rules in effect, many people enjoy one or two glass of beer at home rather than hanging out and going on a binge at bars. The domestic market for craft beer is booming. The government also plans to promote the development and sale of fruit-flavored craft beers, offering consumers more options.



[Pkg]



This company produces some ten different types of beer. Now, the household portion in its sales has increased to 70 percent. It is because more people are drinking at home amid the pandemic.



[Soundbite] Cheon Soon-bong(Handmade beer producer) : "The volume of beer sold for home boozing has significantly grown than those to bars. We are working to further expand the market for at-home consumption."



Equipped with various flavors, domestic craft beers are attracting at-home drinkers and creating a rapidly growing market. A craft beer named after a well-known flour company has sold six million cans in just one year. The domestic craft beer market has nearly tripled over the past three years. By contrast, imported beers have lost popularity among Korean consumers.



[Soundbite] Kim Seong-mo(Convenience store franchise company) : "As imported beer are losing their market shares, domestic ones are replacing them. I expect domestic beers to continue this growth in the future."



Easing government regulations is one of the reasons behind the growth of domestic craft beers. In the past, taxes were levied on production costs and domestic beers were slapped with higher taxes than imported ones. However, taxes are now imposed in proportion to beer weight. Domestic beer companies are also now allowed to offer discounts and sell a bundle of four cans for 10,000 won, just like their foreign rivals. A regulation was also removed to enable smaller beermakers to commission production contracts to larger beermakers. The domestic craft beer market is expected to expand further, as the government is pushing to ease a regulation limiting the proportion of fruit flavors added to beer. However, the industry is still faced with the problem that small brewers whose main clientele are bars are reeling from shocks sent by the pandemic.

