SUBTROPICAL CORAL REEFS AT JEJUDO News Today 입력 2021.08.17 (15:40) 수정 2021.08.17 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



The waters off the coast of Seogwipo on Jejudo Island is known for colorful colonies of soft corals. These subtropical coral reefs are spotted on other parts of Jejudo. It is due to the rising temperature of water near the southern island.



[Pkg]



In waters about a kilometer from Biyangdo Island, which is located northwest of Jejudo Island, Red soft corals are seen 20 meters under the sea. Colonies of soft corals stretch across the ocean endlessly. Rare, endangered species such as black corals are also spotted across the region. Deep in the waters off Hamdeok Beach on Jeju City Clusters of giant sea anemone resemble a garden of flowers. This white chestnut-like soft coral has not been reported to the domestic academic circles yet. According to a study conducted by the National Marine Biodiversity Institute of Korea, there are more than 20 species of corals living near Biyangdo Island and Hamdeok Beach. The study also found that a large number of tropical stony corals live in the region. Colonies of corals that used to live in the warmer southern part of Jeju-do have spread to northern regions.



[Soundbite] Cho In-young(Nat’l Marine Biodiversity Institute of Korea) : "Distribution of soft corals, especially giant sea anemones, has considerably increased. Species that used to live near Seogwipo have moved up northwards. We need to conduct more investigations."



As waters near Jeju-do have gradually turn subtropical, it is necessary to conduct a long-term study to identify and preserve the marine ecosystem in the region.

입력 2021-08-17 15:40:07 수정 2021-08-17 16:49:59 News Today

