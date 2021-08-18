GROUP INFECTIONS CONTINUE AT FACILITIES News Today 입력 2021.08.18 (15:19) 수정 2021.08.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Breakthrough infections are being reported in nursing facilities despite their high vaccination rates. A recent government analysis of convalescent hospitals and facilities with group infections showed that about two out of ten fully vaccinated individuals were infected with COVID-19. But the fatality rate has improved dramatically compared to the group infections that had occurred before vaccination.



[Pkg]



At this nursing hospital in Busan that had experienced a group infection, 56 new cases have been reported from its fully vaccinated staff and patients so far. Authorities studied seven mass outbreaks at nursing hospitals and facilities and found that about two out of ten fully vaccinated individuals had experienced breakthrough infections. The breakthrough infection rate is much higher than the national average of 0.03%. This is because most of the individuals are elderly who are vulnerable to diseases and live in a crowded environment. However, vaccines have proved to be quite effective. While three out of 24 unvaccinated individuals worsened to serious or critical condition, only 3% of the vaccinated population suffered such deterioration.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-won(Central Disease Control HQs) : "Overseas studies have found that vaccines prevent more than 80% of serious cases and nursing facilities in Korea also showed a prevention rate of 75%."



The fatality rate also fell drastically. The fatality rate of the seven recent cases of group infection stood at 1.8%, not even one-seventh of the 14% fatality rate shown at a nursing home in Ulsan last year.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-won(Central Disease Control HQs) : "In comparison with past transmissions in nursing hospitals and facilities, recent cases reported in facilities with high vaccination rates show a far lower fatality rate."



The Delta variant was found in 83.5% of the cases, about 12 percentage points higher than the previous week. Authorities say they are watching out for the possibility of the Lambda variant entering the country as it could cause just as many serious or critical cases as the Delta variant.

