NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.08.18 (15:19) 수정 2021.08.18 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party presidential hopeful Kim Doo-kwan said he is cancelling all his engagements as his son, a volunteer at his campaign office, was confirmed to have COVID-19. Representative Kim was classified as a person who came in close contact and was tested today. Since he took part in yesterday’s TV debate of Democratic Party presidential primary candidates, if he tests positive for COVID-19, all six DP candidates will have to be quarantined, considerably disrupting their campaign schedules.

The negotiation for the price of raw milk broke down, causing the raw milk price to increase by 21 won per liter. The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs announced today that the board of directors meeting of the Korea Dairy Committee, which determines the price of raw milk, broke down as the producer group failed to show up for the meeting yesterday. Subsequently, the price of raw milk will rise from 926 won per liter to 947 won, starting on August 21st, sparking a series of price hikes in other dairy products.

The Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation announced today that the population of innovation cities around the country stood at roughly 229,400 as of June. Innovation cities were built to accommodate public institutions relocating to local areas. Compared to the same period last year, the innovation city population grew by 7.3%, fulfilling 86% of the planned population. Busan and the Jeollabuk-do area either reached or exceeded their population targets and Ulsan and Jeju met over 90% of their population goals, while the innovation cities in the Chungcheongbuk-do region showed the lowest achievement rate of 76.7%.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2021-08-18 15:19:55 수정 2021-08-18 16:45:39 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party presidential hopeful Kim Doo-kwan said he is cancelling all his engagements as his son, a volunteer at his campaign office, was confirmed to have COVID-19. Representative Kim was classified as a person who came in close contact and was tested today. Since he took part in yesterday’s TV debate of Democratic Party presidential primary candidates, if he tests positive for COVID-19, all six DP candidates will have to be quarantined, considerably disrupting their campaign schedules.

The negotiation for the price of raw milk broke down, causing the raw milk price to increase by 21 won per liter. The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs announced today that the board of directors meeting of the Korea Dairy Committee, which determines the price of raw milk, broke down as the producer group failed to show up for the meeting yesterday. Subsequently, the price of raw milk will rise from 926 won per liter to 947 won, starting on August 21st, sparking a series of price hikes in other dairy products.

The Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation announced today that the population of innovation cities around the country stood at roughly 229,400 as of June. Innovation cities were built to accommodate public institutions relocating to local areas. Compared to the same period last year, the innovation city population grew by 7.3%, fulfilling 86% of the planned population. Busan and the Jeollabuk-do area either reached or exceeded their population targets and Ulsan and Jeju met over 90% of their population goals, while the innovation cities in the Chungcheongbuk-do region showed the lowest achievement rate of 76.7%.