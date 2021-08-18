HONG BEOM-DO’S REMAINS RETURN TO KOREA News Today 입력 2021.08.18 (15:19) 수정 2021.08.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The government has granted a posthumous medal of honor to General Hong Beom-do who led battles against colonial Japan. This comes after his remains were returned from Kazakhstan which coincided with the Kazakh president’s visit to Korea. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also brought with him valuable documents related to the late general. Hong was laid to rest at Daejeon National Cemetery on Wednesday morning.



[Pkg]



The remains of the late freedom fighter Hong Beom-do have returned home after 78 years. President Moon Jae-in bestowed the highest honor of Order of Merit for National Foundation to the general in a ceremony.



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(President) : "The Battles of Fengwudong and Cheongsanri mark centennial anniversaries. The meritorious order is not only an honor to Korea but signifies its pledge to uphold the general’s spirit."



The Kazakh leader, during his state visit to Korea, also attended the event. President Tokayev brought two documents related to the Korean general. They included a copy that shows Hong’s resignation from a Korean theater in Kazakhstan where he worked as a security guard in his latter days. Another paper is the original death certificate issued at the time of his death not long after he left the theater. The Kazakh president said he is well aware that despite the passing of time, national heroes are not forgotten.



[Soundbite] Tokayev(Kazakh President) : "The repatriation indicates sincere respect and interest toward Kazakh Koreans."



He also brought soil from Hong’s tomb that was located in the Kazakh city of Kzylorda. The soil has been scattered at the general’s resting place at Daejeon National Cemetery. He has finally been laid to rest at home, a century after he left Korea and 78 years following his death.

