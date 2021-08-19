CHOI TAE-HO ON HIS ESCAPE FROM AFGHANISTAN News Today 입력 2021.08.19 (15:30) 수정 2021.08.19 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The South Korean ambassador and other Korean nationals have barely managed to escape from Afghanistan. Ambassador Choi Tae-ho shared his story of the desperate escape.



[Pkg]



The South Korean ambassador to Afghanistan was the last Korean national to escape from Afghanistan. Choi Tae-ho says the situation was so desperate that there was no time to pack his suit.



[Soundbite] Choi Tae-ho(S. Korean ambassador to Afghanistan) : "I only packed the most essential items. There was no time to pack my suit. I ask for your understanding that I’m wearing casual attire now."



On the morning of August 15 a report was received that the Taliban had advanced all the way to the area located just 20 minutes from the Korean embassy. Soon afterwards there was a phone call from the embassy of South Korea’s ally.



[Soundbite] Choi Tae-ho(S. Korean ambassador to Afghanistan) : "We received an emergency notice from the embassy of our ally. It said that everyone should leave the country. That’s when I realized how serious the situation was."



The embassy decided to withdraw from Afghanistan. The staff quickly destroyed important documents and rushed to board a helicopter sent by the ally. When they arrived at the airport, it was utter chaos.



[Soundbite] Choi Tae-ho(S. Korean ambassador to Afghanistan) : "People were on the runway, some were clinging on to private aircraft."



While the embassy staff boarded a plane, ambassador Choi and two other embassy officials decided to stay after hearing that one South Korean national living in Afghanistan was still in the country. One day later, all of them finally boarded an American plane and left Kabul. As scores of Afghans swarmed the runway, they had to wait at the airport for more than 12 hours in fear and anxiety.



[Soundbite] Choi Tae-ho(S. Korean ambassador to Afghanistan) : "The helicopter was hovering over the airport. It was like a scene from a war movie."



The ambassador is now in Qatar. As he had to rush to make the dangerous journey, he didn't even have time to speak to his loved ones on the phone yet.

CHOI TAE-HO ON HIS ESCAPE FROM AFGHANISTAN

입력 2021-08-19 15:30:09 수정 2021-08-19 16:46:18 News Today

