NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.08.19 (15:30) 수정 2021.08.19 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Bank of Korea says foreign currency savings held by those residing in South Korea amounted to 92.13 billion U.S. dollars as of late last month. This figure is down 910 million dollars from a month earlier. The central bank explained the drop is due to individual investors’ tendency to sell their U.S. dollar-denominated assets amid the greenback’s strength in June and July. The won-dollar rate rose by 24.2 won from 1,126.1 won in late June to 1,150.3 won in late July.

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong appeared at the Seoul Central Court Thursday morning for a trial on allegation of improper business control succession. He made the court appearance for the first time since he was released on parole last week. Before entering the court, the Samsung heir was asked about his possible violation of a ban from getting a job but he made no responses. Lee must obtain separate approval from the justice minister if he wants to return to work. But he visited Samsung Electronics on the day he was released, sparking a dispute about whether or not he violated the ban.

The Education Ministry says submissions of applications for this year’s college entrance test began on Thursday. Test takers can turn in their applications at local education offices or their high schools across the nation from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until September 3. In principle, test takers are required to submit their applications by themselves. But exceptions are allowed for COVID-19 patients and those under self-isolation as well as inmates, people with disabilities, military service members, hospitalized patients and those living abroad.

