POLICE FAILS TO ARREST KCTU HEAD

[Anchor Lead]



The police failed to execute an arrest warrant issued for Yang Kyung-soo, president of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions. Yang is accused of leading an illegal demonstration with some 8,000 protesters in early July. While refusing to follow the legal procedures, he demanded the government to solve labor issues and warned of an all-out strike in October.



[Pkg]



The police attempt to execute an arrest warrant on Yang Kyeung-soo, president of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions. A scuffle breaks out as the union members block them from entering the building.



[Soundbite] "Please cooperate with the execution of the arrest warrant."



[Soundbite] "You only have an arrest warrant. Don’t you have one for search and seizure?"



The police had to leave after an hour-long confrontation.



[Soundbite] Jo Gwang-hyeon(Chief of Criminal Investigation, Jongno Police Station) : "He was obligated to follow the warrant issued by the court. It is very regrettable that he didn’t cooperate."



An arrest warrant was issued for Yang on August 13th. He was accused of organizing several illegal demonstrations. He claimed that labor issues were so dire that he had no choice but to go ahead with the protests.



[Soundbite] Yang Kyung-soo(President, KCTU) : "Workers say they are more scared of losing jobs and dying of industrial accidents than getting COVID-19."



He warned of a general strike in October to go ahead as scheduled. The main objectives include the abolition of irregular jobs, application of the Labor Standards Act even on workplaces with fewer than 5 workers, and expansion in public services such as medicine and childcare. He said that a delegate convention will be held on August 23rd to finalize the general strike plan. He added, however, if the government actively tries to solve these labor issues, the KCTU will withdraw the planned strike and he will comply with the law.



[Soundbite] Yang Kyung-soo(President, KCTU) : "If the government is willing to solve these labor issues, I am willing to decide my actions according to the law and institution."



The police plans to again carry out the warrant for the KCTU president soon.

