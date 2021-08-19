기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Tokyo Paralympic Games are just five days away. The South Korean paralympic team has arrived in Japan.
The South Korean national team delivered an impressive performance at the Tokyo Olympics. Now it’s time for the Paralympics team to turn their dreams into reality. The athletes look upbeat as they enter Narita International Airport in wheelchairs featuring the Korean national flag. The swimming and table tennis teams arrived first, as their competitions are scheduled for the day after the opening ceremony. After passing COVID-related procedures at the airport, the teams headed to the Athletes’ Village. Expectations run high for Jo Gi-seong, the winner of three swimming medals at the Rio Paralympics, to win the first medal for the South Korean team on August 25. Team Korea aims to win more than 30 medals in Tokyo this time.
[Soundbite] Jo Gi-seong(National swimming athlete) : "Training was a challenge, as swimming pools were closed due to the pandemic. I watched the videos of my rivals swimming to hone my skills. I hope I will do well this time. I will write a new chapter in the history of paralympic swimming."
[Soundbite] Seo Su-yeon(National table tennis athlete) : "These games are also about overcoming disabilities. I hope people will continue to show support and also be instilled with a sense of hope."
The Tokyo Paralympics will be held without spectators, as coronavirus cases have soared in Japan since the Olympic Games. The Korea Paralympic Committee plans to minimize the athletes’ contact with the outside world as much as possible by providing packed meals.
[Pkg]
- S. KOREAN PARALYMPIC TEAM ARRIVES IN JAPAN
- 입력 2021-08-19 15:30:11
- 수정2021-08-19 16:46:19
[Pkg]
[Pkg]
