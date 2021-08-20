S. KOREA’S COVID-19 STATUS News Today 입력 2021.08.20 (15:45) 수정 2021.08.20 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Only 21 percent of Korea’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Korea is far lower than in countries where vaccination rates surpass 50 percent. Health authorities say the public’s pro-active participation has played a crucial role in containing the spread of the virus.



[Pkg]



The number of COVID-19 deaths per one million people in Korea has been 0.7 over the past week. In the U.S., where more than half of the population is vaccinated, the number of fatalities per one million people is around 13. In Israel, where more than six out of ten people have been inoculated, the number stands at eight. In the U.K., it’s nine. Only 21 percent of Korea’s population is immunized. About 47 percent of Koreans have received their first shot, but the country’s fatality rate is much lower than in countries where vaccination rates surpass 50 percent. The number of overall COVID-19 infections is also relatively low in Korea. Among countries where complete vaccination rates surpassed 50%, in Israel the weekly number of coronavirus cases per one million people exceeds 4000. In the U.K. it stands at 2900, and the U.S. recorded 2600, whereas Korea reported only 253 cases. Coronavirus cases are surging worldwide for eight consecutive weeks.



[Soundbite] Bae Kyung-taek(Central Disease Control HQs) : "We are keeping the situation under control thanks to social distancing, health care workers’ dedication, and the efforts of many people."



Korea’s COVID-19 fatality rate is the second lowest after Israel and it has been found to be declining steadily.

S. KOREA’S COVID-19 STATUS

입력 2021-08-20 15:45:04 수정 2021-08-20 16:46:13 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Only 21 percent of Korea’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Korea is far lower than in countries where vaccination rates surpass 50 percent. Health authorities say the public’s pro-active participation has played a crucial role in containing the spread of the virus.



[Pkg]



The number of COVID-19 deaths per one million people in Korea has been 0.7 over the past week. In the U.S., where more than half of the population is vaccinated, the number of fatalities per one million people is around 13. In Israel, where more than six out of ten people have been inoculated, the number stands at eight. In the U.K., it’s nine. Only 21 percent of Korea’s population is immunized. About 47 percent of Koreans have received their first shot, but the country’s fatality rate is much lower than in countries where vaccination rates surpass 50 percent. The number of overall COVID-19 infections is also relatively low in Korea. Among countries where complete vaccination rates surpassed 50%, in Israel the weekly number of coronavirus cases per one million people exceeds 4000. In the U.K. it stands at 2900, and the U.S. recorded 2600, whereas Korea reported only 253 cases. Coronavirus cases are surging worldwide for eight consecutive weeks.



[Soundbite] Bae Kyung-taek(Central Disease Control HQs) : "We are keeping the situation under control thanks to social distancing, health care workers’ dedication, and the efforts of many people."



Korea’s COVID-19 fatality rate is the second lowest after Israel and it has been found to be declining steadily.