[Anchor Lead]



South Korea reported 2,052 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the third highest in this pandemic. Just over 2,000 are local transmissions and the rest from overseas. The government has decided to extend current social distancing levels for 2 more weeks. At present, Level 4 is enforced in the capital area and Level 3 in the rest of the country. Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said under Level 4, cafes and restaurants will now operate until 9 p.m. instead of 10. The ban on personal gatherings of more than 3 people past 6 p.m. will be eased to allow up to 4 people to gather if at least two of them are fully vaccinated.

The US State Department has reaffirmed its stern warning against Americans traveling to North Korea. According to Voice of America, responding to requests by North Korean aid groups in the US to lift the travel ban, a department spokesperson said the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas is one of its highest priorities and the travel advisory for North Korea warning US citizens not to travel remains in place. The spokesperson said that due to continued concerns over the serious risk of arrest and long-term detention in the North, the Secretary reauthorized the existing Geographic Travel Restriction on the use of a U.S. passport to travel in, through, or to North Korea.

The first commercial drone service to deliver pizza will be showcased in South Korea. The Transport Ministry said that in cooperation with the drone firm P-Square and global pizza chain Domino’s, the delivery service will run in Sejong City from this Saturday to the end of October. Customers ordering pizza through Domino’s official app in areas near Sejong Lake Park on Saturday or Sunday between 1 and 6 p.m. can have their pizzas delivered by an aerial vehicle. Two drones will be used for the service, making 2 to 3 deliveries per hour.

