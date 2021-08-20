DISPUTE OVER LEE’S RETURN TO WORK News Today 입력 2021.08.20 (15:45) 수정 2021.08.20 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong has come under fire for returning to his business duties upon his release from prison on parole despite the employment ban. The justice minister says Lee did not violate the ban, but it has done little to stop harsh criticism from civic groups.



[Pkg]



Upon his release from prison on parole on August 13, Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong headed straight to his company’s headquarters in southern Seoul. Some say he has violated the employment ban. The law bans Lee from working for five years after his prison term ends. The Justice Ministry notified the Samsung heir of the employment restrictions back in February and suggested that he step down from the vice chairman post. However, Justice Minister Park Beom-kye says that was the opinion of the ministry’s working-level officials, whereas he personally doesn't believe Lee has violated the employment ban. The minister says Lee does not receive any remuneration for his work and is not registered officially as a permanent executive.



[Soundbite] Park Beom-kye(Justice Minister) : "He is not a permanent executive. He cannot participate as a member of the Board of Directors or influence its decision-making. I wouldn’t call it “employment.”"



Civic groups that blasted Lee’s release on parole as a privilege for the chaebol continue to criticize Lee for returning to Samsung. Some are even demanding that the justice minister resign.



[Soundbite] Kim Woo-chan(Solidarity for Economic Reform) : "Saying that someone who participates in corporate decision-making is not employed is a farce and complete invalidation of the Act of Aggravated Punishment for Specific Economic Crimes."



When the Samsung heir appeared in court for a trial on alleged irregularities in management succession, he did not answer reporters’ questions about employment restrictions.

