HEALTHCARE WORKERS HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE News Today 입력 2021.08.23 (15:24) 수정 2021.08.23 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Unionized healthcare workers Monday held a press conference in front of Seoul city hall, highlighting the excessive workload of nurses working at COVID-19 wards. They called for a meeting with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and insisted that he has never responded to nurses’ meeting requests since his election in April. The union also demanded that the Seoul Health Foundation reveal standards on hiring COVID-19 ward nurses, which it devised at the request of the Seoul city government.

HEALTHCARE WORKERS HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE

입력 2021-08-23 15:24:14 수정 2021-08-23 16:46:16 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Unionized healthcare workers Monday held a press conference in front of Seoul city hall, highlighting the excessive workload of nurses working at COVID-19 wards. They called for a meeting with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and insisted that he has never responded to nurses’ meeting requests since his election in April. The union also demanded that the Seoul Health Foundation reveal standards on hiring COVID-19 ward nurses, which it devised at the request of the Seoul city government.