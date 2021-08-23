기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Unionized healthcare workers Monday held a press conference in front of Seoul city hall, highlighting the excessive workload of nurses working at COVID-19 wards. They called for a meeting with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and insisted that he has never responded to nurses’ meeting requests since his election in April. The union also demanded that the Seoul Health Foundation reveal standards on hiring COVID-19 ward nurses, which it devised at the request of the Seoul city government.
Unionized healthcare workers Monday held a press conference in front of Seoul city hall, highlighting the excessive workload of nurses working at COVID-19 wards. They called for a meeting with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and insisted that he has never responded to nurses’ meeting requests since his election in April. The union also demanded that the Seoul Health Foundation reveal standards on hiring COVID-19 ward nurses, which it devised at the request of the Seoul city government.
- HEALTHCARE WORKERS HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE
-
- 입력 2021-08-23 15:24:14
- 수정2021-08-23 16:46:16
[Anchor Lead]
Unionized healthcare workers Monday held a press conference in front of Seoul city hall, highlighting the excessive workload of nurses working at COVID-19 wards. They called for a meeting with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and insisted that he has never responded to nurses’ meeting requests since his election in April. The union also demanded that the Seoul Health Foundation reveal standards on hiring COVID-19 ward nurses, which it devised at the request of the Seoul city government.
Unionized healthcare workers Monday held a press conference in front of Seoul city hall, highlighting the excessive workload of nurses working at COVID-19 wards. They called for a meeting with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and insisted that he has never responded to nurses’ meeting requests since his election in April. The union also demanded that the Seoul Health Foundation reveal standards on hiring COVID-19 ward nurses, which it devised at the request of the Seoul city government.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-