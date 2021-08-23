NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.08.23 (15:24) 수정 2021.08.23 (16:46)

As this season’s 12th typhoon Omais is predicted to make landfall in South Korea, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety raised the typhoon advisory from attention to caution on Monday morning. The ministry also upgraded the emergency operation level by one notch to place the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on higher alert. It also instructed government officials to block public access and carry evacuations at mountains, coastal areas and low-lying areas in advance to prevent any possible damage. The ministry ordered preventive measures to be taken to ensure safety at ports, construction sites and other areas that are likely to be affected by the storm and accompanying strong winds.

The main opposition People Power Party has selected former Prime Minister Chung Hong-won as the head of its election committee. PPP leader Lee Jun-seok made the announcement Monday, noting Chung’s previous political career as the chairman of the party’s candidate nomination committee for the 19th parliamentary elections. He also praised the ex-prime minister for his impartial personality and deep understanding of politics. After serving as a prosecutor and a standing member of the National Election Commission, Chung became the first prime minister of the Park Geun-hye administration in 2013.

