DEVELOPMENT OF EASY VIN CHAUD RECIPE

[Anchor Lead]



Vin chaud refers to wine made with fruits or spices and served warm. A wine research center in Korea has developed an easy recipe for vin chaud for local wineries.



[Pkg]



The inside of a half-round mold is coated with melted sugar. After the sugar is set, dried fruits and spices are inserted into the mold before it is closed with the other half. This so-called “vin chaud bomb” is placed in a glass and warmed wine is poured over it. In less than a minute the sugar exterior melts to release the fragrant ingredients inside. This is a vin chaud recipe recently patented by the wine research center at the Chungcheongbuk-do Agricultural Research and Extension Services.



[Soundbite] Park Hye-jin(Researcher, Wine Research Center) : "It was a hassle to prepare fruits or spices. This recipe does not need a pot and it can be enjoyed anywhere."



Korean medicinal ingredients such as dates, dried cloves, and star anise are added to local wines to create Korean-style vin chaud. The vin chaud bombs are quite healthy as the researchers maximized the properties of polyphenol and tannin. Given that many people take food photos, the way these colorful vin chaud bombs melt in the wine can make great social media postings. The easy-to-make drink is expected to sell well as it is in line with the recent meal kit trend.



[Soundbite] Lee Seong-ok(Winery CEO) : "This can be enjoyed at home. We can also expect higher income by making sample wines with it."



This recently patented vin chaud recipe has been provided to local wineries to promote the local wine market and increase income for farmers.

