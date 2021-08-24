TYPHOON OMAIS LEAVES DAMAGE ACROSS COUNTRY News Today 입력 2021.08.24 (15:18) 수정 2021.08.24 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The typhoon has wreaked havoc on Jeollanam-do Province as well. Some of the residents stayed up all night because of flash flooding.



[Pkg]



​It’s already late at night. The rain keeps pouring down onto a road adjacent to the fisheries market. Heavy rain of 60mm an hour caused sewer line backups, prompting authorities to empty the drains. Luckily, the water was removed in the end, but the vendors spent the night in anxiety.



[Soundbite] Chang Doo-seok(Yeosu resident) : "Because it started pouring down all of a sudden, sewage water overflowed into the stores. It stinked up the store."



In this residential area, water levels rose all the way up to home entrances. Residents had to call the 119 rescue service.



[Soundbite] Sohn Sang-seon(Yeosu resident) : "The moment I opened the door, water flowed inside. My home was flooded once before, all the way to the living room."



More than ten reports of flood damage have been received so far by the Jeonnam Fire Service. No casualties have been reported. Meteorologists are urging the public to prepare for more damage as a low pressure system approaching the peninsula from the West Sea will dump 200mm of rain in Gwangju, Jeollanam-do Province on Tuesday as well.

