KEY INTEREST RATE PREDICTION
입력 2021.08.24 (15:18) 수정 2021.08.24 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Seven out of ten experts predict the Bank of Korea will freeze the key interest rate in its rate setting meeting on Thursday. The Korea Financial Investment Association surveyed 200 bond market specialists and 67 out of 100 respondents projected a rate freeze. But this is down from 89 in last month's survey. The association said that despite uncertainties fueled by the virus resurgence, expectations for a rate hike have increased in Korea as well amid similar sentiment in major economies caused by inflation concerns.
