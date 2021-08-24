기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

YUN CALLS FOR MEASURES AGAINST PPP MEMBERS
입력 2021.08.24 (15:18) 수정 2021.08.24 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Ruling Democratic Party floor leader Yun Ho-jung has called for corresponding measures after an anti-corruption agency has identified 12 lawmakers of the main opposition People Power Party suspected of illegal real estate dealings. Yun noted that PPP chairman Lee Jun-seok earlier vowed to take even stronger measures than the ruling DP when the probe results came out, and urged him to keep that promise with the public.
  • YUN CALLS FOR MEASURES AGAINST PPP MEMBERS
    • 입력 2021-08-24 15:18:29
    • 수정2021-08-24 16:46:11
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Ruling Democratic Party floor leader Yun Ho-jung has called for corresponding measures after an anti-corruption agency has identified 12 lawmakers of the main opposition People Power Party suspected of illegal real estate dealings. Yun noted that PPP chairman Lee Jun-seok earlier vowed to take even stronger measures than the ruling DP when the probe results came out, and urged him to keep that promise with the public.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!