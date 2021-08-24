기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Ruling Democratic Party floor leader Yun Ho-jung has called for corresponding measures after an anti-corruption agency has identified 12 lawmakers of the main opposition People Power Party suspected of illegal real estate dealings. Yun noted that PPP chairman Lee Jun-seok earlier vowed to take even stronger measures than the ruling DP when the probe results came out, and urged him to keep that promise with the public.
- YUN CALLS FOR MEASURES AGAINST PPP MEMBERS
- 입력 2021-08-24 15:18:29
- 수정2021-08-24 16:46:11
[Anchor Lead]
