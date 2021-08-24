YUN CALLS FOR MEASURES AGAINST PPP MEMBERS News Today 입력 2021.08.24 (15:18) 수정 2021.08.24 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Ruling Democratic Party floor leader Yun Ho-jung has called for corresponding measures after an anti-corruption agency has identified 12 lawmakers of the main opposition People Power Party suspected of illegal real estate dealings. Yun noted that PPP chairman Lee Jun-seok earlier vowed to take even stronger measures than the ruling DP when the probe results came out, and urged him to keep that promise with the public.

YUN CALLS FOR MEASURES AGAINST PPP MEMBERS

입력 2021-08-24 15:18:29 수정 2021-08-24 16:46:11 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Ruling Democratic Party floor leader Yun Ho-jung has called for corresponding measures after an anti-corruption agency has identified 12 lawmakers of the main opposition People Power Party suspected of illegal real estate dealings. Yun noted that PPP chairman Lee Jun-seok earlier vowed to take even stronger measures than the ruling DP when the probe results came out, and urged him to keep that promise with the public.