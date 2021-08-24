U.S. REQUESTS S. KOREA TO HOUSE AFGHAN EVACUEES News Today 입력 2021.08.24 (15:18) 수정 2021.08.24 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Korea's foreign ministry has confirmed that the U.S. had asked the Korean government to allow Afghan evacuees to stay temporarily at American military bases here.



[Pkg]



Foreign news reports claimed that the United States is tapping into its overseas military bases to temporarily house Afghan refugees. So far 26 countries have allowed temporary stay and flight transfers for Afghan evacuees while their U.S. visas are being reviewed. It’s been confirmed that the Korean government has received the same request.



[Soundbite] Chung Eui-yong(Minister of Foreign Affairs) : "It’s true that we had a rudimentary discussion of the possibility at the initial stage. But it wasn’t a serious discussion."



A Korean government source said that Washington had requested Seoul to house some Afghans for 3 or 4 months inside the U.S. base in Pyeongtaek. But Chung said no such discussion is currently underway. He emphasized that the Korean governmentmust first approve the entry of Afghan refugees into a U.S. military base in Korea. U.S. Forces Korea also reported that it hasn't received any instruction to provide temporary housing or other aid to Afghan evacuees.



[Soundbite] Suh Hoon(Director, National Security Office) : "The conclusion by the U.S. based on geographical conditions or convenience is that American bases in the Middle East or Europe will be used."



The Korean government is quite cautious about accepting Afghan refugees.



[Soundbite] Suh Hoon(Director, National Security Office) : "It’s a very complex and serious issue that requires public approval and comprehensive decision-making."



Nonetheless, the government is working out a plan to bring Afghans who are in danger of Taliban retribution for helping out Korea.

