PARK ON REVIEWING STAY PERMITS TO AFGHANS

[Anchor Lead]



Justice Minister Park Beom-kye said Tuesday the government is reviewing granting special stay permits to Afghans residing in the country. He said the same standard implemented for Myanmar nationals following the military coup may well apply to Afghans. Park said the ministry is also making preparations on multiple fronts for the potential transport of Afghan evacuees who assisted Korea or worked at Korea-related organizations in Afghanistan. He said a legal analysis has also been conducted regarding the possibility of housing Afghan refugees at US military bases in Korea.

Justice Minister Park Beom-kye said Tuesday the government is reviewing granting special stay permits to Afghans residing in the country. He said the same standard implemented for Myanmar nationals following the military coup may well apply to Afghans. Park said the ministry is also making preparations on multiple fronts for the potential transport of Afghan evacuees who assisted Korea or worked at Korea-related organizations in Afghanistan. He said a legal analysis has also been conducted regarding the possibility of housing Afghan refugees at US military bases in Korea.