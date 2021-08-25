REVISED PRESS ARBITRATION LAW News Today 입력 2021.08.25 (15:27) 수정 2021.08.25 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



Controversial revisions to the press arbitration law passed the National Assembly's judicial committee early Wednesday led by the ruling Democratic Party. The bill increases penalties for false reporting and is feared to restrict the role of the press. The DP argues there are no restrictions to critical media reports against agencies of power. However in applying the law, it’s believed the innate role of media is very likely to take a hit.



[Pkg]



The DP insists the revisions do not pose a risk to media’s function of monitoring political and economic powers.



[Soundbite] Song Young-gil(DP chairman(Aug. 23)) : "Elected public officials and executives at large firms have been excluded from being able to seek compensation. Media’s role of monitoring and criticizing those holding political and economic power remains the same."



Let's see if that stands true. Under the revised bill, incumbent ranking public officials are not subject to the punitive damages clause. But it’s a different story for former civil servants. Reports on allegations involving retired officials or former presidents can be claimed as false, providing grounds for punitive damages. Reporting on public officials’ families is another area of controversy. For instance, in reports on lawmakers’ real estate speculation, if the property is under the name of the spouse or other family member, this qualifies for seeking compensation.



[Soundbite] Prof. Shim Seog-tae(Semyung University(Aug. 17)) : "Public officials with immense social influence and the real power players who have a strong voice in society are all left out. They are regarded the same as ordinary people."



Compensation lawsuits lodged by entities, not individuals, are also possible. For example, when a report alleges suspicions involving a local government head, legal action can be filed by the name of that local authority as a whole, rather than the individual. The Korea Foundation for Press Freedom, an association of veteran journalists who fought for freedom of speech during past military regimes, has opposed the bill. Various other media organizations held a press conference Tuesday calling for the bill's passage to be stopped. They said fundamental measures must be drafted through social consensus.

