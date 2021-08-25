PPP TAKES ACTION AGAINST LAWMAKERS News Today 입력 2021.08.25 (15:27) 수정 2021.08.25 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



The Anti-corruption and Civil Rights Commission had notified the People Power Party that twelve of its representatives are suspected of illegal real estate dealings. The Party has asked five of those lawmakers to leave the party and expelled one proportionate representative. The People Power Party decided not to discipline six remaining lawmakers since they had cleared their names. But Yoon Hee-sook told the party leadership that she would still step down from her post.



[Pkg]



After a seven-hour-long meeting, the PPP leaders decided to ask six of 12 accused members to leave the party. Kang Gi-yun, Lee Joo-hwan, Lee Chul-gyu, Jeong Chang-min, Choi Chun-sik and Han Moo-kyung were asked to leave. Representative Han Moon-gyeong was expelled to maintain her lawmaker status.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(People Power Party Leader) : "We unanimously decided to ask them to leave the party and cooperate fully with the investigation."



The leadership’s demand was a political decision, not part of the party’s disciplinary regulation. Three out of the six representatives asked to leave belonged to the Yoon Seok-youl campaign camp. Meanwhile, the party leaders accepted the explanation of the remaining six representatives. If they all leave the party, there won’t be enough lawmakers to deter Constitutional amendment attempts. It’s unclear if and when they will depart from the party. Representatives Kim Seung-soo, Park Dae-soo, and Bae Jun-young suspected of violating the Farmland Act explained how they came to purchase the land and told the leadership they will sell or dispose of their properties. Ahn Byoung-gil, Yoon Hee-sook and Song Seog-jun were suspected of registering title under someone else’s name and violating the Farmland Act and the Building Act. But the PPP leadership determined they were not involved since they did not own the properties under question. In Yoon Hee-sook’s case, her father who lived in Seoul bought some 10,000 square meters of farmland in Sejong City in 2016 but didn’t do any farming. Nonetheless, he changed his address to Sejong when the Anti-corruption and Civil Rights Commission conducted an on-site investigation. The party concluded that nothing was wrong but Yoon held a press conference this morning to say that she will withdraw from the presidential primary race and resign from her post. She emphasized that although she didn’t cause the problem, acting responsibly is a way to repay the support the people and party members had given her.

