N. KOREA STRESSES MILITARY DEFENSE News Today 입력 2021.08.25 (15:27)

In marking the 61th Day of Songun, the beginning of its military-first leadership, North Korea stressed the importance of stronger national defense and the military’s absolute loyalty to the Workers’ Party. Today’s front-page commentary on party-affiliated Rodong Sinmun noted that a strong country and people’s well-being and happiness lie on the road to strengthening its military power. The newspaper also claimed that North Korea’s defense industry has grown modern and independent enough to produce any equipment or weapon at will. However, the commentary didn’t mention any specific military technology such as nuclear weapons, inter-continental or submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

In marking the 61th Day of Songun, the beginning of its military-first leadership, North Korea stressed the importance of stronger national defense and the military’s absolute loyalty to the Workers’ Party. Today’s front-page commentary on party-affiliated Rodong Sinmun noted that a strong country and people’s well-being and happiness lie on the road to strengthening its military power. The newspaper also claimed that North Korea’s defense industry has grown modern and independent enough to produce any equipment or weapon at will. However, the commentary didn’t mention any specific military technology such as nuclear weapons, inter-continental or submarine-launched ballistic missiles.