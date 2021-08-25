S. KOREA DECIDES TO HOUSE AFGHANS News Today 입력 2021.08.25 (15:27) 수정 2021.08.25 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea has decided to house Afghan evacuees who have helped in Korea-related activities in Afghanistan. Three military planes are carrying out evacuations in the war-torn country.



[Pkg]



Seoul has decided to evacuate Afghans who worked closely with the Korean government in their country and who are now trying to flee from Taliban rule. The foreign ministry said local staff and their families who supported the Korean government in Afghanistan will be brought to South Korea. The ministry said three military aircraft are conducting evacuation operations in Afghanistan and nearby countries. It explained the evacuees had worked at the Korean embassy, Korean hospitals and vocational training centers for several years. They are fearing for their lives as the Taliban has taken control over the country. National Security Adviser Suh Hoon earlier said the government is considering options to provide refuge to Afghans who worked with South Koreans, including the possibility of bringing them here.



[Soundbite] Suh Hoon(Nat’l Security Adviser(Aug. 23)) : "As a country, we perceive the need to offer safe shelter for those Afghans."



At the request of the US, which started the Afghan war in 2001 in the name of fighting terrorism, South Korea also dispatched noncombat troops to the country. They returned homed in 2007, but the Korean government’s presence continued in the country as it cooperated with the international community to help rebuild the war-torn nation. Many Afghan locals were employed in the process. Now they have requested Korea’s help, saying the Taliban could take revenge as they assisted foreign forces. The foreign ministry said about 380 Afghans, including their family members, are to be evacuated to Korea. They will stay at temporary facilities for the time being.

