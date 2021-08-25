SAMSUNG’S INVESTMENT AND HIRING PLANS News Today 입력 2021.08.25 (15:27) 수정 2021.08.25 (16:48)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Eleven days after the release of Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong from prison, Samsung announced massive investment and hiring plans yesterday. The conglomerate is poised to speed up investment that has been postponed so far.



[Pkg]



Samsung unveiled its investment and hiring plans for the next three years. The tech giant will invest 240 trillion won, the highest amount yet. Around 180 trillion won will be used domestically in 4 key sectors including semiconductors, bio, communications and AI. Samsung has decided to expand its global investment to secure the number-one spot in the system semiconductor market as well. The conglomerate announced an ambitious goal of establishing a clear presence in the vaccine, cell and genetic treatment sectors with a focus on contract manufacturing. In doing so, Samsung seeks to fulfill its corporate responsibility by helping Korea overcome challenges and grow further. Some critics point out, Samsung’s massive investment plans exposed limitations in owner-centered business management.



[Soundbite] Park Sang-in(Prof., Seoul National University) : "A major shareholder does not need to meddle in investment or hiring plans. I’m afraid they made a hasty announcement just for show."



Samsung has also set a massive hiring plan. It’s poised to hire 40,000 new employees in the next three years. That’s 30 percent more than its usual annual hiring scope of 10,000 people.



[Soundbite] Oh Il-seon(Korea CXO) : "The total number of employees at Samsung’s domestic subsidiaries is expected to surpass 300,000 in 2024 for the first time."



To ensure stability in the job market, the top conglomerate has decided to keep regular hirings in place at its major subsidiaries including Samsung Electronics.

SAMSUNG’S INVESTMENT AND HIRING PLANS

입력 2021-08-25 15:27:41 수정 2021-08-25 16:48:58 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Eleven days after the release of Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong from prison, Samsung announced massive investment and hiring plans yesterday. The conglomerate is poised to speed up investment that has been postponed so far.



[Pkg]



Samsung unveiled its investment and hiring plans for the next three years. The tech giant will invest 240 trillion won, the highest amount yet. Around 180 trillion won will be used domestically in 4 key sectors including semiconductors, bio, communications and AI. Samsung has decided to expand its global investment to secure the number-one spot in the system semiconductor market as well. The conglomerate announced an ambitious goal of establishing a clear presence in the vaccine, cell and genetic treatment sectors with a focus on contract manufacturing. In doing so, Samsung seeks to fulfill its corporate responsibility by helping Korea overcome challenges and grow further. Some critics point out, Samsung’s massive investment plans exposed limitations in owner-centered business management.



[Soundbite] Park Sang-in(Prof., Seoul National University) : "A major shareholder does not need to meddle in investment or hiring plans. I’m afraid they made a hasty announcement just for show."



Samsung has also set a massive hiring plan. It’s poised to hire 40,000 new employees in the next three years. That’s 30 percent more than its usual annual hiring scope of 10,000 people.



[Soundbite] Oh Il-seon(Korea CXO) : "The total number of employees at Samsung’s domestic subsidiaries is expected to surpass 300,000 in 2024 for the first time."



To ensure stability in the job market, the top conglomerate has decided to keep regular hirings in place at its major subsidiaries including Samsung Electronics.