GOVERNMENT'S VACCINATION GOALS News Today 입력 2021.08.26

[Anchor Lead]



Vaccinations of those aged between 18 and 49 began in South Korea today. With a goal to administer vaccines to as many as 15 million people before the thanksgiving holiday chuseok, the government is now stressing active public participation. As part of the efforts, it allows the younger groups to move up their inoculations to early or mid-next month while ensuring that the elderly can sign up for and receive vaccines at any time.



[Pkg]



About 26.7 million South Koreans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines as of August 25th. This amounts to 52 percent of the population. In order to reach the government's set goal, ten million more people must receive shots before chuseok, which falls in late September. Currently, some 10.15 million people aged between 18 and 49 have signed up for vaccinations. The government plans to administer vaccines to as many people as possible before the thanksgiving holiday. Two million more people are now allowed to move up their inoculation date to receive shots before Chuseok.



[Soundbite] Kim Boo-kyum(Prime Minister) : "If first and second dose recipients are put together, more than 15 million people will be able to receive shots before chuseok. As it is a large-scale vaccination campaign, I ask you to more thoroughly instruct medical staff to prevent any mistakes in vaccine administrations."



Those in their 40s or younger will receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. A week before their inoculation dates, they will receive text messages confirming the vaccine assigned to them, decided based on the supply situations. Pfizer vaccines will be given to those scheduled to take shots this week. The 60 and up group assigned with the AstraZeneca vaccine, can make reservations immediately.



[Soundbite] Park Hyang(Central Disasters Management HQs) : "Unvaccinated people aged 60 and up can make reservations any time. I ask them to book their vaccinations for the sake of public safety."



Those aged 30 or above can choose to take leftover AstraZeneca doses. But authorities confirmed there are no plans to officially adjust the recommended age limit for the vaccine. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway to look into a case involving a 50-something person who died from acute myeloid leukemia after receiving a Moderna vaccine shot. Health officials explained no leukemia cases linked to COVID-19 vaccine have been reported overseas. There are lingering public concerns over the supply of vaccines, as the government said it has not been notified of the exact amount of Moderna vaccines that can arrive in the nation next month.

