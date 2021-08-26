기사 본문 영역

S. KOREA ADDS 1,882 NEW CASES
입력 2021.08.26 (15:35) 수정 2021.08.26 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

South Korea added 1,882 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight on Thursday, continuing a four-digit increase for 51 consecutive days. The Central Disease Control Headquarters said of the new infections, 1,829 were locally transmitted and 53 were imported. So far, 27.7 million people or 52.7 percent of the nation’s population have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines. Over 13.3 million South Koreans are now fully vaccinated, accounting for 26 percent of the population.
