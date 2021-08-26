S. KOREA ADDS 1,882 NEW CASES News Today 입력 2021.08.26 (15:35) 수정 2021.08.26 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea added 1,882 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight on Thursday, continuing a four-digit increase for 51 consecutive days. The Central Disease Control Headquarters said of the new infections, 1,829 were locally transmitted and 53 were imported. So far, 27.7 million people or 52.7 percent of the nation’s population have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines. Over 13.3 million South Koreans are now fully vaccinated, accounting for 26 percent of the population.

S. KOREA ADDS 1,882 NEW CASES

입력 2021-08-26 15:35:22 수정 2021-08-26 16:46:07 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea added 1,882 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight on Thursday, continuing a four-digit increase for 51 consecutive days. The Central Disease Control Headquarters said of the new infections, 1,829 were locally transmitted and 53 were imported. So far, 27.7 million people or 52.7 percent of the nation’s population have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines. Over 13.3 million South Koreans are now fully vaccinated, accounting for 26 percent of the population.