HONG ON DISASTER RELIEF PAYOUTS
입력 2021.08.26 (15:35) 수정 2021.08.26 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki says the government will begin providing the latest round of COVID-19 relief payouts to the people before chuseok. It will also ensure 90 percent of small business owners receive relief funds before the thanksgiving holiday. The government will also dole out subsidies for low-income earners earlier than scheduled while extending for another three months the postponement of utility bill payments. In an effort to keep consumer prices stable ahead of chuseok, it will increase the supply of 16 highly-demanded items by over 25 percent.
