[Anchor Lead]
South Korean women are now expected to give birth to fewer than 0.9 babies per person. According to Statistics Korea, the nation’s total fertility rate dropped to 0.84 last year, the lowest since related data began being compiled in the 1970s. South Korea posted a total fertility rate of fewer than one for the third straight year since the rate fell below the threshold in 2018. It is also the sole country among 38 OECD members that records a total fertility rate of lower than one. The total fertility rate refers to the average number of children that would be born to a woman over her lifetime.
- S. KOREA’S TOTAL FERTILITY RATE
-
입력 2021-08-26 15:35:22
수정2021-08-26 16:46:07
